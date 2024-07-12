Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi claims threat to life ahead of procession in Haryana's Nuh

The caller told Bajrangi that a plan had been made to kill him and if you want to live, then "send Rs 1 lakh on this mobile...", according to the complaint.

Bajarangi in his complaint also said that the caller told him: "If you do not send the money, then we will kill you. If you come to the Nalhar temple, you will not be alive".

Bajrangi said that he has been getting such calls ever since the plans for the yatra were announced and its date, July 22, revealed.

Police said the FIR was registered against the unknown caller under sections 351(2), (3) and 308 (2) of the BNS that pertain to criminal intimidation, and threat to cause grievous injury or death.

The matter is being probe, police said.