Espionage case: Court extends YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody till Sep 3

Malhotra, who hails from Hisar and ran a YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was arrested by Hisar Police on May 16.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 09:31 IST
