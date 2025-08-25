<p>Hisar: A Hisar court on Monday extended till September 3, the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested in May on suspicion of espionage.</p><p>Melhotra appeared before judicial magistrate (first class) Sunil Kumar, who remanded her to judicial custody till September 3, her lawyer Kumar Mukesh said.</p><p>Malhotra, who hails from Hisar and ran a YouTube channel "Travel with JO", was arrested by Hisar Police on May 16.</p>.YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra held for spying for Pakistan made promotional videos for Kerala tourism dept.<p>She was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>On June 9, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana/espionage-case-court-denies-bail-to-youtuber-jyoti-malhotra-3581103">a court rejected her regular bail plea</a>.</p><p>Police had then opposed the bail, arguing that the investigation in this case was still underway.</p><p>Hisar Police previously said no evidence emerged to indicate Malhotra had access to any military or defence-related information, but claimed she was in contact with some people and was aware that they were Pakistani intelligence operatives.</p><p>Police sources had previously said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023.</p><p>India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.</p><p>Police in May claimed Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Malhotra as an "asset".</p>