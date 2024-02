In the view of the upcoming agitation by farmers' organisations, Haryana government has ordered suspension of mobile internet services in the districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa from 6 am of February 11 to 11:59 pm of February 13. Bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls in these districts will also remain suspended.