First ever hand transplantation conducted in India on 64-year-old with kidney transplant history

In the first ever hand transplant conducted in north India, a 19-year-old and a 64-year-old man expressed their happiness after they got a “second chance” and “new hopes in life".

Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad, in a significant medical achievement, carried out successful hand transplantation in landmark surgeries lasting around 17 hours each in late December 2023, as per a report in the India Today.

India's first hand transplant surgery was performed successfully at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, on January 13 2015.

64-year-old Gautam Tayal from Delhi who had a kidney transplant ten years back, lost his left hand in a factory around two years ago. In his hand transplant, he received the limb of a 40-year-old man who was declared brain dead in Thane.

“This is not only North India’s first-ever hand transplantation but also the first one in the country conducted on a kidney transplant patient. This is a very rare and exciting feat in medical science. To achieve union of the two hands, we had to join two bones, two arteries, 25 tendons, and 5 nerves,” Dr Mohit Sharma of the Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Amrita Hospital told the publication.