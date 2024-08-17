Home
Gurugram mall evacuated after bomb threat, investigation under way

The bomb squad, and fire brigade teams are currently at the Ambience Mall investigation the matter, PTI reported.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 08:45 IST

A mall in Gurugram was evacuated on Saturday after a bomb threat was received.

The bomb squad, and fire brigade teams are currently at the Ambience Mall investigation the matter, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Several people were evacuated from DLF Mall of India in Sector 18 here on Saturday triggering fear of a bomb threat even as the mall authorities said it was a security drill.

The police have not yet issued any statement on the matter.

A man, who identified himself as Avinash, said in a post on X that he was watching a movie when the audiences were asked to leave. "Whole Noida DLF mall is being evacuated, called as a mock drill," he posted on X.

(With PTI inputs)

Published 17 August 2024, 08:45 IST
India NewsBomb threatGurgaon

