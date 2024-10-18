Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Gurugram Police launches 'Boys for Change' campaign to foster respect for women

Beyond education, the programme will empower participants to act as advocates for positive change, contributing to a future where equality and safety are prioritized, he added.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 00:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 00:49 IST
India NewsCrimes against womenHaryanaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us