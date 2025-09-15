Draft resolution from Arab-Islamic summit says Israel's attack in Qatar threatens efforts to normalise ties

<p>Doha: Israel's attack in Qatar last week and its other actions threaten efforts to normalise ties with Arab nations, an updated draft resolution from the Arab-Islamic summit said.</p><p>"Reaffirm that the brutal Israeli attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel's hostile acts including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies threatens prospects of peace and coexistence in the region and threatens everything that has been achieved on the path of normalizing ties with Israel including current agreements and future ones,” the draft resolution seen by Reuters said.</p>