Gurugram Police nabs 6 for duping Delhi man of Rs 35 lakh with 'cheap gold' offer

"On August 31, Narender Rathore came to my house and took me to to Sahara Mall on MG Road, Gurugram, where we met Sharma and Mathur. Sharma and Narender took Rs 35 lakh from me and took it to be counted. After some time Narender came back with a bag and said here is your jewellery in this bag and let us go to Sharma's shop to check it," the victim said in his complaint, police said.