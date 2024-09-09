Haryana Assembly Elections 2024| Several kin of the 3 famous 'Lals' enter fray, some pitted against each other

Chandigarh: With Haryana going to polls on October 5, several kin of Haryana's three famous 'Lals' have entered the contest, with some even taking on each other, in what is going to be an interesting electoral battle.

Ever since Haryana was carved out as a separate state way back in 1966, its politics has revolved for about three decades around the three famous 'Lals' -- Devi Lal, popularly known as "Tau" Devi Lal, Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal -- all of whom have served as the state's chief ministers. Devi Lal also served as the country's deputy prime minister.

For the elections next month, several from these prominent political families have been fielded by the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).