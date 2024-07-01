Haryana BJP worker ends life by consuming poison as PM Modi didn't get majority in Lok Sabha elections

After the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failure to win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the Narendra Modi-led BJP's failure to secure a majority, an upset BJP worker from Haryana ended his life by consuming poison.

According to a report by The Times of India, the party worker, identified as Sukhwinder (45), killed himself on Friday night after he came to his in-laws' house in the Hisar district of Haryana.

Sukhwinder's younger brother Jugwinder, who is a resident of the Nanda village in Charkhi Dadri, gave a statement to the police saying that his elder brother had been associated with the BJP for several years and used to work in a transport department in Bhiwandi.