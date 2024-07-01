Haryana BJP worker ends life by consuming poison as PM Modi didn't get majority in Lok Sabha elections

After the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failure to win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the Narendra Modi-led BJP's failure to secure a majority, an upset BJP worker from Haryana ended his life by consuming poison.
According to a report by The Times of India, the party worker, identified as Sukhwinder (45), killed himself on Friday night after he came to his in-laws' house in the Hisar district of Haryana.
Sukhwinder's younger brother Jugwinder, who is a resident of the Nanda village in Charkhi Dadri, gave a statement to the police saying that his elder brother had been associated with the BJP for several years and used to work in a transport department in Bhiwandi.
According to TOI, Sukhwinder's decision to end his life was sparked by distress at the Modi-led BJP's failure to win a majority in the LS polls.
Jugwinder said that though their family tried a lot to cheer up Sukhwinder in the aftermath of the polls, he remained quiet most of the time.
Sukhwinder eventually consumed poison on Friday night and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, Jugwinder said.
Published 01 July 2024, 06:31 IST