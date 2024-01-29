Haryana CM Khattar's ancestral house in Banyani to be turned into e-library

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced he would hand over his ancestral house in Banyani in Rohtak district to the village for setting up an e-library for children.

Khattar reached his native village in the morning.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said, "I have come to my village. This village is special to me as I spent my entire childhood and did my schooling from here".

"I thought my ancestral house should be of some use to the village. Today, I have made an announcement. Along with this house, in the neighbourhood, there is also a house of my cousin. The whole property is about 200 square yards which I have handed over to the village so that villagers can open an e-library and use it for other purposes for the benefit of children," Khattar said.

The chief minister also took stock of developmental works being carried out in the village.