Homeindiaharyana

Haryana court sends school owner to 5-day police remand in bus accident case

Lodha, who was reportedly on the run was finally arrested by the Haryana police on Wednesday.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 12:44 IST

A court in Haryana has sent the GL Public school owner Rajendra Lodha to five-day police remand in the school bus accident case in Mahendragarh that killed six children dead and around 20 injured.

According to the police, the bus driver was allegedly drunk and driving rashly due to which he lost control over the vehicle leading to the accident near Unhani village in Kanina in Mahendragarh district last week.

(Published 18 April 2024, 12:44 IST)
