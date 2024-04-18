Haryana court sends school owner to 5-day police remand in bus accident case

<p>A court in Haryana has sent the GL Public school owner Rajendra Lodha to five-day police remand in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana/six-children-dead-as-school-bus-overturns-in-haryanas-narnaul-2973721">school bus accident case in Mahendragarh</a> that killed six children dead and around 20 injured.</p>.<p>Lodha, who was reportedly on the run was finally arrested by the Haryana police on Wednesday. </p>.Committee set up to probe Haryana school bus accident.<p>According to the police, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana/haryana-school-bus-accident-police-arrest-drivers-associates-who-drank-alcohol-with-him-2977203"> bus driver was allegedly drunk and driving rashly</a> due to which he lost control over the vehicle leading to the accident near Unhani village in Kanina in Mahendragarh district last week. </p>