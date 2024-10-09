Haryana in saffron party's kitty, BJP's Nayab Singh Saini meets Modi, Shah & top brass in prelude to new govt formation

<p>New Delhi: With Haryana in the bag, the BJP on Wednesday held a series of meetings for the formation of its third consecutive government in the state. CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini met President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi before a key meeting was held at president JP Nadda’s house. Sources said that a swearing-in on or right after Dussehra is being planned where the prime minister is likely to be present. </p><p>On Wednesday, Saini met the President, PM Modi as well as union defence minister Rajnath Singh. After the meeting, in a post on X, Saini congratulated Modi for 23 years of public life. </p><p>“Met the country's most successful Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji and discussed the mandate received in Haryana ... This historic victory of Haryana is a victory of trust in the policies of the Prime Minister, a victory of good governance, a victory of equality and a victory of welfare of the poor,” he posted.</p>.<p>A meeting was then held at BJP president JP Nadda’s house where Saini and state BJP president Mohanlal Badoli were present, the government formation and Cabinet members were discussed. </p><p>“Today, CM Nayab Saini, me and other leaders have come on a courtesy visit to meet our central leadership. I have met our national chief JP Nadda... We will convey the information regarding the oath taking ceremony and more as soon as we discuss it with the central leadership,” Badoli told reporters after the meeting. </p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | CM Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Modi after BJP's win in the state.<p>The Haryana government can have 12-14 Cabinet ministers, and apart from Saini, state ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Mool Chand Sharma are likely to be part of the Cabinet. With the BJP changing several key faces ahead of the polls, sources in the BJP indicated that several new faces are likely to occupy ministerial berths. </p><p><strong>Independents extend support</strong></p><p>Two independent candidates in Haryana, Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon, extended their support to the BJP on Wednesday. Later in the day, after an overture from senior BJP leaders, Jindal matriarch Savitri Jindal, too, extended her support to the party. The three independent leaders met union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb, the party’s poll incharges for the state, in Delhi. Jindal, the richest woman in India has won from Hisar defeating a BJP candidate after the party had denied her a ticket. </p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress must think hard about its defeat in Haryana, says Omar.<p>Jindal, the richest woman in India, stood as an independent and won from Hisar defeating Congress’s Ram Niwas Rara by over 18,941 votes, after the BJP had denied her a ticket. Joon defeated BJP’s Dinesh Kaushik from Bahadurgarh by 41,999 votes. BJP rebel Devender Kadyan defeated Congress’s Kuldip Sharma by 35,209 votes from Ganaur.</p><p>“All the three independent MLAs are very happy with BJP's victory and they are willing to support the party. They are in Delhi and are meeting the high command,” BJP Haryana president Mohan Badoli said.</p>