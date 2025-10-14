Menu
india haryana

Haryana IPS officer 'suicide' case: DGP Kapur sent on leave, IPS officer O P Singh given additional charge

The late night development came days after the state government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Rohtak's Superintendent of Police.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 07:10 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 02:24 IST
India NewsHaryanaSuicide

