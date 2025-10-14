Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on Election Commission radar

Bihar goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while counting takes place on November 14.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 10:11 IST
India NewsBiharElection CommissionBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us