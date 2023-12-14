Haryana man awarded Rs 5,699 compensation after missing flight; Travel company, cab service held responsible

On September 27, 2019, Sunil Sardana, a senior citizen from Panchkula had to board an IndiGo flight at Chandigarh airport. He and his wife had to go to Delhi and the flight from Chandigarh was scheduled for 12:05 pm.

Sardana had booked a cab via Mega cab through the online travel company MakeMyTrip and had already paid the amount of Rs 399 for the travel from his home to the airport.

At 9.45 am, almost 2 and a half hours before the flight’s departure, Sardana received a message from Mega cab. The cab was running a little late and the message said that it would reach by 10.15 am.

However, the cab arrived at Sardana’s home at around 11 am. With just around an hour to make it, time was quickly slipping out of Sardana’s hand but there was still some hope left. When the driver took a wrong turn, Sardana's hope and the plane both departed, and the couple missed the flight.