Haryana man awarded Rs 5,699 compensation after missing flight; Travel company, cab service held responsible

On September 27, 2019, Sunil Sardana, a senior citizen from Panchkula had to board an IndiGo flight at Chandigarh airport. He and his wife had to go to Delhi and the flight from Chandigarh was scheduled for 12:05 pm.
Sardana had booked a cab via Mega cab through the online travel company MakeMyTrip and had already paid the amount of Rs 399 for the travel from his home to the airport.
At 9.45 am, almost 2 and a half hours before the flight’s departure, Sardana received a message from Mega cab. The cab was running a little late and the message said that it would reach by 10.15 am.
However, the cab arrived at Sardana’s home at around 11 am. With just around an hour to make it, time was quickly slipping out of Sardana’s hand but there was still some hope left. When the driver took a wrong turn, Sardana's hope and the plane both departed, and the couple missed the flight.
According to an Indian Express report, these were Rohit Sardana’s allegations when he filed a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh about the matter.
Sardana eventually took a cab and spent another Rs 3500 to reach Delhi. He requested Mega Cab and MakeMyTrip for a flight ticket refund which was to the tune of Rs 4713 and sent a legal notice for recovery but in vain.
Mega Cabs put the onus on Sardana for being late while MakeMyTip said that it held no responsibility for the actions of the cab operator.
However the commission was not convinced by the arguments of these companies.
The commission observed that the complainant had to endure humiliation and both physical and mental harassment due to the Mega Cab driver's negligence. The complainant's entire trip was spoiled because of the driver's delay, the commission stated.
The commission did not absolve MakeMyTrip of responsibility, stating that the travel company was equally accountable for ensuring customer satisfaction.
Mega Cab Private Limited and MakeMyTrip India were directed by the commission to refund Rs 699 to the complainant. Additionally, the commission awarded Rs 3,000 as compensation and an extra Rs 2,000 to cover the complainant's litigation costs.