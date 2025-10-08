Daily wager stabbed to death by friend in Bengaluru's Amruthahalli

<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old daily wager was stabbed to death by his friend in Veeranapalya, Amruthahalli, on Monday night.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Raghu Ganju, who allegedly attacked his friend, Raju Ganju, with a knife in an open area before attempting to flee. Passersby who witnessed the incident chased and caught Raghu before alerting the Amruthahalli police.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that both men hailed from Jharkhand and were employed at an underconstruction site.</p>.<p>During questioning, Raghu told the police that Raju had been frequently calling and trying to befriend his wife.</p>.<p>Enraged, Raghu picked up a quarrel and, in a fit of anger, slit Raju’s throat before attempting to stab him again. The police arrested the accused, who has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.</p>