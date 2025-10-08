Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Daily wager stabbed to death by friend in Bengaluru's Amruthahalli

A senior police officer said that both men hailed from Jharkhand and were employed at an underconstruction site.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 02:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 02:59 IST
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us