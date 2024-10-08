Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | People's Conference chief Sajad Lone wins Handwara, loses in Kupwara

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> People's Conference chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sajad-lone">Sajad Lone</a> had mixed results in the two constituencies he contested in. He won in Handwara, but came third in Kupwara.</p>.<p>Lone won in Handwara by a minor margin of 662 votes, ahead of NC's Chowdary Mohammed Ramzan. The JKPC chief received 29,812 votes while Ramzan received 29,150 votes.</p><p>In Kupwara, Lone gained just 7,457 votes to come in third. He lost by a margin of 20,316 votes to PDP's Mir Mohammed Fayaz, who won with 27,773 votes, while NC's Nasir Aslam Wani came in second with 17976 votes.</p><p>The former separatist-turned-mainstream politician had pledged to establish a judicial commission to investigate alleged rigging in the 1987 Assembly elections if they come to power.</p>