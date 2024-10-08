Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | People's Conference chief Sajad Lone wins Handwara, loses in Kupwara

Lone won in Handwara by a minor margin of 662 votes, ahead of NC's Chowdary Mohammed Ramzan.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 10:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 10:38 IST
India NewsHaryanaSajad LoneHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us