MLA Mohan Lal Badoli appointed Haryana BJP president

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, a seasoned organisational leader associated with the RSS, its Haryana unit president as it looks to strengthen its support base ahead of assembly polls in the state.

A sitting MLA, Badoli lost the Lok Sabha election from Sonipat to his Congress rival in a close contest.

Badoli made his maiden entry to the Haryana Assembly in 2019 from the Rai seat, the first time the BJP won from the constituency.

He is a Brahmin and his appointment underscores the BJP's efforts to consolidate its support base outside the Jat community, most of whom are seen to be backing the Congress under former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's leadership.

Jats are the largest caste in the northern state. Though there is no census along caste lines, they are estimated to be around 27 per cent of the state's population.