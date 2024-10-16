Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Nayab Singh Saini stakes claim to form govt in Haryana

This comes hours after Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana at a meeting in Panchkula.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 10:05 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us