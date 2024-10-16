Nayab Singh Saini stakes claim to form govt in Haryana

<p>Chandigarh: BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nayab-singh-saini">Nayab Singh Saini</a> met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/haryana-india">Haryana </a>Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday and staked claim to form the next government in the state, party sources said.</p><p>This comes hours after Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana at a meeting in Panchkula which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers of the party.</p><p>Saini's name was proposed by MLAs-elect Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij.</p>.Nayab Singh Saini unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, to take oath on October 17.<p>The BJP won 48 of the 90 assembly seats in the recent Haryana polls while the Congress won 37.</p><p>Saini will take oath as chief minister on Thursday.</p><p>The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others. </p>