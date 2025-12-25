Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delivery workers call for strike on December 25, 31, demanding fair pay and better safety equipment

The strike is being led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsAmazonZomatoSwiggyBlinkitZeptoFlipkartgig workersdelivery agents

Follow us on :

Follow Us