<p>Delivery workers of major food delivery and and e-commerce platforms like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Swiggy">Swiggy</a>, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amazon">Amazon</a> and Flipkart, have organised a nationwide strike on December 25 and 31 to apply pressure on the said companies over what the unions call as worsening working conditions in the gig economy.</p><p>The strike is being led by the Telangana <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gig%20workers">Gig </a>and Platform Workers Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers. App-based delivery partners across metro cities and tier-two cities are expected to take part. </p>.Give us pollution surcharge, masks: Gig workers to e-commerce companies.<p><strong>Why are gig workers protesting?</strong></p><p>The unions in a statement said delivery workers are suffering with falling earnings, long and unpredictable working hours, unsafe delivery targets, arbitrary ID blocking, and the absence of basic welfare and social security protections.</p><p>These workers are usually stand for last-mile logistics, especially during festivals, which are peak demand periods. </p> .<p><strong>What are the workers demanding?</strong></p><p>One of the main demands is for fair and transparent pay structures that are according to working hours and costs. They are also demanding for scrapping of ultra-fast delivery models such as 10-minute deliveries that workers say compromise safety. </p><p>Further, an end to account suspensions without due process, improved accident insurance and safety gear, assured work allocation, and mandatory rest breaks are being demanded. </p><p>The unions have also asked for a better app-level grievance redressal mechanisms to address routing and payment failures, and for job security measures including health insurance, accident coverage and pension benefits.</p> .<p><strong>What do they want from the government?</strong></p><p>Delivery partners also seek government intervention, urging both Centre and states to regulate platforms, enforce labour protections, roll out social security frameworks for gig and platform workers, and formally recognise the right of gig workers to organise and collectively bargain.</p><p>The strike comes amid recent government labour reforms aimed at formally recognising gig and platform workers for the first time.</p> .<p>Under the revised Code on Social Security, which came into effect on November 21, 2025, digital platforms and aggregators are now required to contribute between 1–2 per cent of their annual turnover into a dedicated Social Security Fund, capped at 5 per cent of payments made to gig and platform workers.</p><p>The fund is for welfare of the gig workers, which will cover health cover, accident insurance and maternity benefits, according to a government release. </p><p>The new framework also mandates Aadhaar-linked universal account numbers for delivery workers. </p>