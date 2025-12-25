Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple's iPhone Fold to come with crease-less flexible display: Report

To reduce the visible crease, Apple is said to have used an advanced in-cell touch panel to hide the crease lines and it can still be able to maintain accurate touch response.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 12:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple iPhone Fold.

Apple iPhone Fold.

Credit: FrontPageTech/YouTube

Rumoured iPhone Fold.

Rumoured iPhone Fold.

Credit: FrontPageTech/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 12:49 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhoneFoldable iPhone

Follow us on :

Follow Us