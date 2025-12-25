<p>For the last several months, there have been a lot of reports of Apple planning to launch its first-ever <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/foldable-iphone-coming-in-2026-iphone-air-2-launch-pushed-to-2027-3802094">foldable iPhone in 2026</a>. But, there is very little information on how the device would probably look.</p><p>Now, popular YouTuber <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Am0jSTDd58E">Jon Prosser</a> (of FrontPageTech channel) known for some of most accurate reports on Apple, has reportedly got hold of the CAD (Computer-Aided Design) renders of the rumoured iPhone Fold (1st Gen).</p><p>Unlike the tall Galaxy Z Fold7, the Apple phone looks very compact. It comes in a book-like design, similar to Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold.</p>.Yearender 2025: Most popular free apps on Apple App Store.<p>When folded, it is said to feature a 5.5-inch cover display. When unfurled, it opens into a wide 7.8-inch inner display.</p><p>To reduce the visible crease, Apple is said to have used an advanced in-cell touch panel to hide the crease lines and it can still be able to maintain accurate touch response.</p>.<p>Word on the street is that arch-rival Samsung is the main supplier of the foldable screen for Apple's new iPhone.</p>.<p>Also, the company is said to be using a pressure-dispersing metal plate and liquid metal in the hinge to offer a smooth bending function and also be able to last for several years of usage.</p><p>Though the iPhone Fold is almost confirmed to make its debut in September 2026, Apple is reportedly shaking up the iPhone launch pattern.</p><p>It plans to bring three models-- iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone in September.</p><p>And, push the iPhone Air 2, the regular iPhone 18 and 18e launch to 2027 Spring. This way, Apple believes, will lessen the burden on its supply partners in churning out all iPhone models at once to meet the demand in September.</p>.iPhone drives Apple to all-time revenue record in India in September quarter.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>