Nayab Singh Saini unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, to take oath on October 17

<p>Panchkula: Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana here on Wednesday.</p><p>Newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs elected Saini in a meeting, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers.</p><p>Saini's name was proposed by MLAs Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij.</p> <p>The announcement in this regard was made by Union Home Minister Shah.</p><p>Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls.</p><p>The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state.</p><p>The oath taking ceremony will take place on Thursday.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the oath-taking event.</p>