Nuh violence: Khattar meets family of slain youth from Panipat

Khattar allegedly told the family members of the 24-year-old victim Abhishek, who came to participate in VHP procession, that the culprits of the Nuh violence will not be spared.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 07:32 IST

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday met the family of a man from Panipat, who was killed in an incident of violence in Nuh on July 31.

According to sources, Khattar told the family members of the 24-year-old victim Abhishek in Panipat that the culprits of the Nuh violence will not be spared.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, said they stand with the family in this hour of grief.  Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession turned violent on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

Abhishek was part of the procession.

(Published 12 September 2023, 07:32 IST)
