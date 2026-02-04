Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Fighting for a larger cause': Mamata tells Supreme Court as it takes up hearing on pleas against SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal

CJI-led bench is hearing petitions challenging the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 08:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us