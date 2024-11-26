Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

PM Modi to visit Panipat on Dec 9, says Haryana CM Saini

Prime Minister Modi will on December 9 launch the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', aimed at empowering women, which will directly benefit millions of women across the country, CM said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 20:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 20:11 IST
Narendra ModiHaryanaPanipatNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us