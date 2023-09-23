Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Private company employee in Gurugram held in Rs 85 crore embezzlement case

A team led by Inspector Jasveer arrested the accused on Wednesday and is now questioning him after taking on a five-day police remand.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 16:17 IST

Follow Us

An employee of a private company here has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs 85 crore, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Hemant Trehan, a resident of Faridabad, who worked in the account section of the company, they said.

On August 23, Ajay Sing filed a complaint against the accused that he had embezzled Rs 85 lakh from the company he works for. An FIR was registered at cyber crime, east police station.

A team led by Inspector Jasveer arrested the accused on Wednesday and is now questioning him after taking on a five-day police remand, police said.

'During interrogation, the accused revealed that with the intention of earning more money, he had fraudulently transferred the amount to another bank account and had also spent the defrauded amount on shopping. We are questioning the accused,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 September 2023, 16:17 IST)
India NewsHaryanaGurgaon

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT