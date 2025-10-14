<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Tuesday visited the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life last week. After arriving at Chandigarh airport, Rahul proceeded to Kumar’s residence in Sector 24 at 11:08 am, where he offered condolences and paid floral tributes to the late officer.</p><p>During his visit, Rahul met with Kumar’s family and expressed solidarity amid their grief. The visit comes amid rising political tensions in Haryana, with opposition parties intensifying criticism of the state government over the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.</p><p>A 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar allegedly shot himself on October 7. In a purported eight-page note, the 52-year-old accused eight senior officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and other abuses.</p>.<p>Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide. The family has also refused to consent to a postmortem or cremation until action is taken.</p>.Bihar court issues summonses to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over hurling of 'abuse' at PM Modi.<p>Rahul was accompanied by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, and party leaders Kumari Selja, B.K. Hariprasad, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Varun Chaudhry. Leaders from across party lines have also visited Kumar’s family in recent days to offer condolences.</p><p>In response to the controversy, the Haryana government has placed DGP Kapur on leave. Media adviser Rajiv Jaitly confirmed the action, citing both opposition pressure and the family’s demand for accountability.</p><p>Gandhi’s visit highlights the growing political focus on the alleged harassment of Kumar, drawing attention not only to the personal tragedy but also to broader concerns about accountability within the Haryana police hierarchy.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>