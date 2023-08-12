Home
Haryana

Robbers assault man, flee with phone, wallet in Gurugram

A senior officer said the police are trying to trace the accused and they will be arrested soon.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 10:47 IST

Three unidentified robbers allegedly assaulted a man and fled with his mobile phone and wallet in the Palam Vihar area, police here said on Saturday.

Abbas Ali, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, was attacked near Bestech Society when he was returning from Friday prayers.

Ali, who currently lives in Ashok Vihar Phase 2, said three men came from behind and held him when he reached Bestech Society.

They allegedly assaulted him and fled with his mobile phone and wallet, which contained Rs 200 and his Aadhaar card, according to Ali's complaint.

On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered against three unknown accused under sections 379B (snatching by force) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Friday.

A senior officer said the police are trying to trace the accused and they will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, two meat shops at Langra village in the Bilaspur area were set afire by unknown people on the night of August 6.

Shop owner Sikander of Pathreri village lodged a complaint in this regard and an FIR was registered against unknown accused at Bilaspur police station on Friday, the police said.

