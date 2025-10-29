<p>Bengaluru: The number of youngsters reporting at hospitals with symptoms and incidents of stroke has increased substantially over the last five years.</p>.<p>Stroke, which was once perceived to affect only elders, is now being widely observed among people in their thirties and forties.</p>.Lifestyle change, fear of pain push rural women in Karnataka to C-section.<p><em>DH</em> spoke to around eight hospitals in the city where doctors observed (according to the data they recorded) that youngsters now account for close to 15% to 20% of all the stroke cases as against 10% five years ago.</p>.<p>Surprisingly, doctors who have been observing the rise in cases year-on-year have also seen that 1%-2% of stroke cases are among patients less than the age of 30.</p>.<p>“In recent years, we have witnessed a troubling shift: strokes are no longer confined to the elderly. In urban centres like Bengaluru, it has become increasingly common to see adults in their thirties and early forties presenting with cerebral infarcts or haemorrhages,” said Dr Avinash Kulkarni, consultant neurologist at a well-known hospital in Kengeri.</p>.<p>Sedentary lifestyle, stress, smoking and such lifestyle changes have resulted in many youngsters developing hypertension, diabetes and such diseases early and this is one of the main causes for increase in incidents of stroke, doctors said.</p>.<p>“The increase is mostly linked to rising prevalence of traditional vascular risk factors in younger adults: hypertension, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, sleep problems (inadequate sleep and sleep apnea), and drug abuse,” said Dr Kumar.</p>.<p>Studies have also observed a similar trend. “A new study published in the journal JAMA showed a 67% rise in stroke incidence in people under 55,” said Dr Shiva Kumar R, head and senior consultant - Neurology at a hospital on Sarjapur Road.</p>.<p>The incidence of stroke is specifically higher among youngsters In urban areas in Bengaluru. “In dense urban settings like Bengaluru, there are additional pressures: long commuting hours, erratic sleep, work‐related stress and poor diet, all of which accelerate vascular risk,” noted Dr Kulkarni.</p>.<p>Doctors advise that youngsters undergo annual screening and keep a check on their health without waiting for symptoms to show up.</p>.<p>“First, adopt regular screening: don’t wait for symptoms. Annual check‐ups of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol are essential. Second, embrace lifestyle change: quit smoking and alcohol abuse, maintain a healthy weight through daily physical activity, prioritise sleep and reduce stress and consume a healthy diet,” Dr Kulkarni suggested.</p>.<p>October 29 is World Stroke Day. </p>