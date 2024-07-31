'He should be tested': Kangana Ranaut says Rahul Gandhi comes to Parliament drunk or high on drugs

Newly-elected Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut stirred a controversy by alleging that Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi could be taking drugs and should be drug tested.
Kangana made the remark while reacting to Rahul's recent speech in the Lok Sabha where he had attacked the BJP-led government using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif.
Speaking to reporters, Kangana said, "The Prime Minister is elected democratically. The whole nation has chosen the Prime Minister. So does he (Rahul Gandhi) not respect democracy? Is the Prime Minister chosen on the basis on of their gender, age, social status or caste? By making such comments, he constantly hurts the Constitution. Tomorrow he might say that the Prime Minister should be chosen by skin colour."
She further commented, "Doesn't he have any respect for democracy? Yesterday too he had performed a comedy show there (in the Parliament). He knows no limits. He went there (in Lok Sabha) and said 'We are Shivji's baaraat and they (BJP) are the chakravyuh'. So, I feel there he should be tested to see if he is consuming any drugs."
"The state in which he comes to the Parliament and kind of things he says, I'm a new member, but looking at him I was completely shocked. If a person is talking about Shivji's baaraat and chakravyuh, then don't you think that person should be drug tested? I feel such a person should be tested. Either he arrives to the Parliament drunk or high on drugs, and I don't think that it is a good thing," the actor and politician told reporters.
When questioned further if she was accusing Rahul Gandhi of taking drugs, she said, "Do you think someone who speaks of such things like Shivji's baaraat and chakravyuh is in control of themselves? I don't think so."
Gandhi's reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a 'chakravyuh'. 'Chakravyuh' refers to a multi-layered military formation aimed at trapping a warrior by opponents placed strategically in an alignment resembling a lotus-shaped labyrinth.
He said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's election symbol) formation.
"In the 21st century, another 'chakravyuh' has been prepared. It is in the form of lotus and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with India, with its youth, women, farmers and small and medium businesses," he had said.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 31 July 2024, 12:47 IST