'He should be tested': Kangana Ranaut says Rahul Gandhi comes to Parliament drunk or high on drugs

When questioned further if she was accusing Rahul Gandhi of taking drugs, she said, "Do you think someone who speaks of such things like Shivji's baaraat and chakravyuh is in control of themselves? I don't think so."

Gandhi's reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a 'chakravyuh'. 'Chakravyuh' refers to a multi-layered military formation aimed at trapping a warrior by opponents placed strategically in an alignment resembling a lotus-shaped labyrinth.

He said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's election symbol) formation.

"In the 21st century, another 'chakravyuh' has been prepared. It is in the form of lotus and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with India, with its youth, women, farmers and small and medium businesses," he had said.

