Held discussions with stakeholders on statues' relocation in Parliament complex : LS Speaker Om Birla

Following the exercise, there was an uproar, even as the new location was being inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. He was accompanied by Birla himself and also Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“None of the statues have been removed, they have been relocated. There is no need to indulge in politics on this,” Birla said, commenting on the uproar over the matter.

“From time to time, I have been discussing these issues with different stakeholders. People were of the view that having these statues at one place will help disseminate information about their lives and achievements in a better way,” he added.