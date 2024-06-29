'Helping tempowallah buddy': Congress targets PM over report on Adani group 'taking' Chinese help in solar project

"Even the PLI scheme is benefitting China in sectors like electronics, solar etc. where PLI beneficiaries are signing giant contracts with Chinese vendors even as they enjoy taxpayer subsidies. All this of course is in the name of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance)," Ramesh said.

"It is time for a proper strategy to wean India off dependence on China, and to ensure that taxpayer funds do not benefit Chinese companies. Prioritising his friends over national interest may be second nature to the PM, but it cannot be allowed to become national policy," he added.