<p>As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express on Saturday, Indian Railways now has over 160 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat">Vande Bharat</a> trains functional across the nation.</p><p>The Prime Minister visited Varanasi to flag off four new Vande Bharat trains through the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.</p><p>"We already have 156 Vande Bharat Express services across the country, and with the addition of 8 new services, the total will now be 164," Executive Director of Information & Publicity for Indian Railway Board Dilip Kumar told <em>ANI</em>.</p>.PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains .<p>Modi also said, according to <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2187690#:~:text=In%20addition%20to%20the%20Banaras,country%20has%20now%20exceeded%20160." rel="nofollow">a </a><em><a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2187690#:~:text=In%20addition%20to%20the%20Banaras,country%20has%20now%20exceeded%20160." rel="nofollow">PIB</a></em><a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2187690#:~:text=In%20addition%20to%20the%20Banaras,country%20has%20now%20exceeded%20160." rel="nofollow"> statement</a>, “Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways,” stating the importance of providing citizens with a more comfortable, easier, and faster travel.</p><p>The Vande Bharat trains are aimed to increase connectivity between destinations in the shortest time period possible. The newly inaugurated trains were much-awaited by the citizens for seamless travel.</p><p>The Vande Bharat was launched as the country's first semi-high-speed train, to bring modern and efficient rail travel to India. In the Prime Minister's address in Varanasi, he highlighted the economic dimension of pilgrimage in India. </p><p>The first Vande Bharat train was introduced in the year 2019, along the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. Earlier in October, the Indian Railways launched the train's new sleeper coach. With air-conditioned and comfortable interiors, it will feature 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches, and one AC 1st-Class coach.</p>