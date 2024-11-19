Home
3 dead, 2 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

The accident occurred around 12:30 am at Sawanpur on the Bharmour-Bharmani road, as the five family members were returning home after attending a wedding, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 08:48 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 08:48 IST
