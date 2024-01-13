Asia's biggest natural ice-skating rink in Shimla cries for attention amid 'utter neglect'

It has been a part of numerous Bollywood movies and was visited by several top dignitaries, but now it presents a picture of 'unsustainable development and utter neglect', they add.

"It is very unfortunate that the government is adamant on finishing the natural skating rink, rather than restoring it or making an all season indoor rink for the residents as well as tourists," says Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president M K Seth.