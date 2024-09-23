Congress threatens legal action against Kangana Ranaut for her remarks against Sonia Gandhi

On Sunday, Ranaut had said that the Congress government in the state took loans to give money to Sonia Gandhi, due to which the state was facing financial instability. “If we (Centre) give disaster funds, it goes to the CM Relief Fund but everyone knows that it goes to the Sonia relief fund from there," Kangana had said during a party programme in Manali.

Singh also told reporters that it is “unfortunate” that Ranaut was not very educated in such matters. “We all know that funds from the Centre and state development funds are spent through line of credit, draft and overdraft facilities,” he said.

Ranaut’s comments have time and again landed her in a controversy. In August, the BJP issued a statement asking Ranaut to refrain from making comments on behalf of the party. “The statement given by BJP MP Ms Kannada Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with the statement of Ms. Kannada Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Ms. Kannada Ranaut is neither permitted nor allowed to make statements,” the party had said in response to a comment by her where she said that farmers were ready to make a Bangladesh-like situation in India.