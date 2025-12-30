Menu
Doctor, patient apologise to each other after hospital brawl in Himachal Pradesh

The two buried the hatchet in the presence of Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 15:44 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 15:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh

