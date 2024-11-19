Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

ED arrests two in money laundering case linked to 'illegal' mining case in Himachal

The duo has been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night from Himachal Pradesh and have been identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 12:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 12:40 IST
India NewsShimlaEDHimachal PradeshPMLAillegal mining

Follow us on :

Follow Us