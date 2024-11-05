Home
Groom in Turkiye, bride in Himachal, couple has virtual 'nikah'

The marriage ceremony of Adnan Muhammad, a resident of Bilaspur, had to be performed virtually as the company for which he works in Turkiye refused to grant him leave, his family members said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 17:49 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 17:49 IST
