Groom in Turkiye, bride in Himachal, couple has virtual 'nikah'

<p>Shimla: A virtual 'nikah' was solemnised in Himachal Pradesh with the groom in Turkiye and the bride in Mandi.</p>.<p>The marriage ceremony of Adnan Muhammad, a resident of Bilaspur, had to be performed virtually as the company for which he works in Turkiye refused to grant him leave, his family members said.</p>.<p>Also, the ailing grandfather of the bride insisted that she get married at the earliest, they added.</p>.<p>The family members of the groom and the bride agreed to a virtual 'nikah' and the barat from Bilaspur reached Mandi on Sunday. The marriage was held on Monday.</p>.<p>The couple connected through video calling and a qazi performed the rituals with the duo saying "qubool hai" thrice.</p>.<p>Akram Mohammad, the uncle of the girl said the wedding was made possible only due to the advanced technology.</p>.<p>Last year in July, Ashish Singha from Kotgarh in Shimla and Shivani Thakur from Bhuntar in Kullu tied the knot through video-conferencing as the barat could not reach its destination due to landslides and flash floods. PTI BPL RHL</p>