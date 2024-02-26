Himachal BJP writes to EC, alleges whip issued by Congress is 'unethical'

New Delhi: Just two days ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP in Himachal Pradesh has written to the Election Commission (EC) against the Congress, alleging that the whip issued by the party is “unethical”.

In a letter to the Election Commission on February 25, the party’s candidate Harsh Mahajan alleges that the call for a whip is a violation of the conduct of Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress had issued a whip to its party’s MLAs on February 22.

The complaint was handed over to the Commission by state President Rajeev Bindal, chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma, and Mahajan.