Himachal govt's white paper on state's finance a bundle of lies, says Jai Ram Thakur

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday called the government's white paper on the financial position of the state a 'bundle of lies.'

Thakur called the white paper 'wrong and fabricated' and claimed the financial mismanagement of the state dates back to 1993-1998 when the Congress government raised a loan of Rs 1,000 crore from the market at a higher rate of interest on behalf of the State Electricity Board.