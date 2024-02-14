'Where are one lakh jobs promised to youth?': BJP pulls up Congress government in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday dubbed Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's address to be "disappointing" and said that not a single achievement of the present Congress regime has been mentioned.

The 16-day Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly began on Wednesday with the governor's address.

Thakur said that barring one or two out of ten guarantees promised by the Congress leaders on the eve of last assembly polls, the governor's address has skipped the remaining promises.