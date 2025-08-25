Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Lord Hanuman first space traveller: Anurag Thakur seen telling students in viral clip

The former Union Minister made these remarks while addressing a National Space Day event at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Pekhubela in Una district.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 16:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 16:27 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshAnurag ThakurTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us