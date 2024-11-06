Home
Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves PCC in Congress-ruled Himachal

The move is seen as part of the Congress' plan to restructure the Himachal unit of the party. There has been no change in the PCC ever since the Congress formed its government in the hill state.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 12:36 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 12:36 IST
India NewsCongressHimachal Pradesh

