Medical services severely hit across Himachal Pradesh as doctors go on indefinite strike

Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday terminated the services of Dr Raghav Narula for allegedly entering into physical fight with a patient, Arjun Singh, on Monday.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 07:44 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 07:44 IST
