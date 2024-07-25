No disaster relief for Himachal Pradesh, injustice to non-BJP states: CM Sukhu hits out at Centre

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday accused the Centre of doing injustice with non-BJP states.

Speaking to the media, Sukhu highlighted discrimination in the Union Budget 2024-25 regarding the distribution of disaster relief funds, favouring BJP states like Uttarakhand and Assam over non-BJP states such as Himachal Pradesh.

"I believe that injustice is being done to non-BJP states somewhere and Himachal Pradesh has not been given financial assistance for disaster relief," he said.