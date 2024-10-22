Over 1,100 bottles of illicit liquor seized in Himachal, two held

<p>Dharamsala: Over 1,100 bottles of illicit liquor was seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>A raid was conducted at Jatt Palace in Mukam Raja Ka Talab of Nurpur area from where 96 boxes of country-made liquor, they said.</p>.<p>The boxes contained 1,150 bottles of illicit liquor, the police said.</p>.10 more die after 'consuming illicit liquor' in Bihar, toll rises to 35.<p>Following a tip off, the police raided residences of Praveen Kumar and Tilak Raj and recovered illicit country-made liquor from their possession, Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said.</p>.<p>The two men have been arrested, he said, adding that a case has been registered against them for possessing illicit liquor under Section 39(1) of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act at Raihan Police Station.</p>.<p>Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case to uncover further details about the smuggling operation, he added.</p>