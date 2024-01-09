Portfolios allocated in Himachal, Dharmani gets technical education

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma were allotted their portfolios on Tuesday, nearly a month after they were inducted in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet.

Dharmani (51), a former chief parliamentary secretary and three-time MLA from Ghumarwin, was given technical education, vocational and industrial training, while two-time legislator from Jaisinghpur Goma (37) got youth services and sports and Ayush, a notification issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh, was divested of the youth services and sports department.