Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Wrong lanes, fatal consequences

Wrong lanes, fatal consequences

Karnataka alone witnessed over 2.1 lakh road accidents and more than 60,000 deaths in the last five and a half years, according to a statement by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the legislative council.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 22:33 IST
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 22:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
accidentsOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us