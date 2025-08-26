Wrong lanes, fatal consequences

<p class="bodytext">In yet another tragic reminder of India’s poor road safety standards, a young mother of two lost her life near the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru when a car driven on the wrong side of a flyover rammed into the scooter on which she was riding pillion. The 31-year-old was flung off the flyover and died instantly, while the driver who caused the horror sped away. This is no isolated incident. Wrong-side driving has become a pervasive menace on city streets and highways alike. Many drivers, seeking to save a few minutes by avoiding a U-turn or a longer detour, recklessly drive against the flow of traffic. On a high-speed stretch such as a flyover or a highway, the oncoming vehicle has little or no time to react. The result is often a head-on collision where the combined force of impact leads to serious injury or death.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka alone witnessed over 2.1 lakh road accidents and more than 60,000 deaths in the last five and a half years, according to a statement by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the legislative council. Human error and negligent driving remain the leading causes. Wrong-side driving is not a minor traffic violation; it is a conscious act of endangering others. The police must therefore crack down with zero tolerance. Heavy penalties, suspension of licences, and even imprisonment in grievous cases are warranted. Enforcement must be consistent and visible, not confined to occasional drives. Alongside penalties, police need to intensify awareness campaigns to educate road users about the dangers involved. After all, one person’s negligence on the road can have catastrophic consequences, wrecking another family.</p>.80 people dead in BMTC bus accidents since 2024 .<p class="bodytext">However, enforcement alone will not solve the problem. Road safety should be treated as a cultural and educational priority. Introducing traffic rules and road etiquette into the school curriculum is long overdue. Children should learn the meaning of traffic signals, road signs, and the necessity of wearing helmets and seat belts before they take the wheel. More importantly, they should be taught the spirit of road behaviour – patience, courtesy, and the understanding that every reckless act has consequences for others. Countries that have adopted systematic road safety education have seen a sharp fall in youth-related accidents. The tragedy near KIA is a grim reminder that road safety is not just about rules but about respect for life. If drivers fail to act responsibly, the toll will continue to mount. The government, police, and civil society must act in unison to stamp out wrong-side driving and the reckless mindset that fuels it, before more lives are lost.</p>